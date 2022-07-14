CISCE Will Not Declare ICSE Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

ICSE Result 2022 not tomorrow

ICSE Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 15. The CISCE official told Careers360, "ICSE result will not be announced tomorrow. Will inform the result date soon." When announced, the ICSE 10th result 2022 will be available at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download the CISCE Class 10 semester 2 result 2022, the students will need to enter their unique ID, index number and other required information. CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates

Around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE exam this year which was concluded in May this year. The schools will be able access their Class 10 results on the Careers portal of CISCE. They need to login using the principal’s ID and password to get their students’ results.

Meanwhile, the CISCE will announce the ISC semester 2 result 2022 by July-end. The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, according to CISCE.