  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Will Not Declare ICSE Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

CISCE Will Not Declare ICSE Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

ICSE Result 2022: The CISCE will not declare the ICSE semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 15.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 5:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow
CISCE Likely To Announce ICSE 10th Result 2022 This Week: Official
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Expected Next Week; Official Website To Check
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result
CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023
CISCE Will Not Declare ICSE Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official
ICSE Result 2022 not tomorrow

ICSE Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 15. The CISCE official told Careers360, "ICSE result will not be announced tomorrow. Will inform the result date soon." When announced, the ICSE 10th result 2022 will be available at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download the CISCE Class 10 semester 2 result 2022, the students will need to enter their unique ID, index number and other required information. CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE exam this year which was concluded in May this year. The schools will be able access their Class 10 results on the Careers portal of CISCE. They need to login using the principal’s ID and password to get their students’ results.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Meanwhile, the CISCE will announce the ISC semester 2 result 2022 by July-end. The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, according to CISCE.

Click here for more Education News
ICSE Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result 'Not Tomorrow'; Update On Result Date, Official Website
Live | CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result 'Not Tomorrow'; Update On Result Date, Official Website
ICAI Likely To Announce CA Final Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, How To Check
ICAI Likely To Announce CA Final Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, How To Check
CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants
CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants
ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Medical Entrance
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Medical Entrance
.......................... Advertisement ..........................