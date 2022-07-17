CISCE To Declare ICSE Class 10 Result Today

ICSE Class 10 result today at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th semester 2 exam on April- May will release the consolidated exam result at 5 pm today, July 17. While arriving at the ICSE result 2022, the council will consider equal weightage for both the semesters.

Confirming the result date, the CISCE in a statement said: “For the computation of the ICSE Year 2022 examination results, equal weighatge has been given to both the Semster 1 and Semester 2 examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the project (internal assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/ papers.”

Students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session held the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term in April-May 2022.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” a CISCE statement issued earlier said.

The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 examinations as a whole, will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, the CISCE statement issued on Saturday, July 16 said.

The council wll also make the provision for the students to apply for recheck of the ICSE Class 10 results. The recheck module, CISCE said, will be activated from 5 pm of July 17 to July 23.