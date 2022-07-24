CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details

ISC 12th result today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 today, July 24. The ISC result 2022 will be declared at 5 PM today. The ISC 12th semester 2 result 2022 will be made available on the official website- cisce.org. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password. ISC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Apart from the official website, the students can also access the ISC 12th result 2022 via SMS. To get ISC result through SMS, type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

Considering the Covid-19 situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session held the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term in April-May 2022.

The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 examinations as a whole, will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, the CISCE said in a statement.