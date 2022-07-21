CISCE To Announce ISC, 12th Result 2022 By July 25

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download ISC scorecard at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

ISC 12th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result for the ISC, Class 12 exam by Monday, July 25. CISCE official told Careers360, "students can expect the ISC, 12th result 2022 on or before Monday, July 25. The council will announce the result soon after getting confirmation from the technical team, which is expected in a day or two." Once announced, students can download the ISC scorecard on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The ISC final marksheet will contain the result of both the semesters- semester one and two. Schools can check the ISC result on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password.

ISC 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the CISCE website -- cisce.org Select ISC from the course option Insert login credentials including unique ID, index number, captcha Submit and the ISC Class 12 result will appear on the screen Download it and print a copy for further references.

Meanwhile, the ICSE, 10th result 2022 was earlier announced on July 17, and a total of 99.97 pre cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. The toppers are Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal with 499 marks.