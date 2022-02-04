CISCE To Announce First-Term Board Examination Results For Class 10, 12 On February 7

  • Home
"The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam will be announced on February 7, Monday," CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 3:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

The ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the first-term board examination results for Class 10 and 12 on February 7, board's Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

"The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam will be announced on February 7, Monday," he said.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

