All Safety Measures Will Be Taken, CISCE Tells Court As Parents Protest Against July Exam

The CISCE will hold the remaining papers of Class 10 (ICSE) board exams from July 2 to July 12.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)'s decision to conduct ICSE exam in July has led to protests from parents. A parent has filed a plea in Bombay High Court seeking directions to the authorities to cancel the exam and declare results on the basis of gradation and by assessing past performances.

CISCE holds the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams. This year the exams were put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Council will hold the remaining papers of Class 10 (ICSE) board exams from July 2 to July 12. There are nearly 2,600 schools affiliated to the Council and 2.8 lakh students are expected to appear for the ICSE exam. The Class 12 (ISC) exam for remaining papers will be held from July 1 to July 14.

Today, during the hearing of the plea Arvind Tiwari, the petitioner’s lawyer Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said, "I have highlighted that when the examinations were cancelled there were hardly 151 cases all over India. At that time the board expressed inability to conduct the examination. Today with about 3 lakhs cases and with expectation of more cases by July the question arises how can the board conduct this examination and guarantee the safety of children."

ICSE in its reply has said that it has already announced the safety measures for children which includes, sanitization of examination halls / classrooms daily after each exam paper, maintenance of social distancing of minimum 6 feet in seating plan, staggered entry and exit from the examination venue to avoid overcrowding, thermal screening of students and staff at the main gate, compulsory wearing of masks and use of sanitizer for all candidates and staff. The Council has also said candidates will not be permitted to share or borrow stationary during. It has also said invigilators have been told to wear gloves while collecting and packing answer sheets of students.

Puneeta Chadha, a parent from Gurugram said, "Are we going to put our kids on an emotional roller coaster? What happens if my house comes within a containment Zone? What happens if the school comes in a containment Zone? In today's day and age with technology why can't we think of an option to use technology to conduct these exams. Otherwise, why cannot we use the internals to judge our kids?"

Pratiksha Anil, a parent from Mumbai has said, "What if asymptomatic carriers go to write the exam? What if children take the virus home to more vulnerable family members? What is the need for this? The council has already conducted more than 50% of the papers. They can easily correct those and publish the result. All of us know that this act of going to write this exam could definitely raise the number of cases. Even if one case becomes positive as a result of this exam, it will weigh heavily on our collective conscience. "

The anger and concern of parents is echoing across the country. Today, there were over 30,000 tweets with the hashtags #studentslivesmatter and #Cancel10thICSEboards as part of a Twitter campaign launched by the concerned parents.

The petitioner will file a reply to the ICSE on Monday in court.

COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 3 lakh mark.