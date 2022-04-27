CISCE Semester 2 ICSE History And Civics, ISC Commerce Exams Tomorrow; Check Important Details

CISCE Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will conduct the ICSE 10th History And Civics exam and ICS 12th Commerce exams tomorrow, April 27, 2022. ICSE Semester 2 exams started with English Language Paper 1 on April 25, 2022 and ISC Semester 2 exams Commenced on April 26 with the 12th English Language paper. While ICSE (Class 10) exams are starting at 11 am in the morning, ISC (Class 12) exams are scheduled to be held from 2 pm in the afternoon.

CISCE ICSE 10th History And Civics H.C.G. Paper 1 and H.C.G. Paper 1 (Thailand) exam will be 90 minutes long and the total marks of the exam will be 40. The candidates will get one and a half hours time to complete their exam. Students will not be allowed to write during the first 10 minutes as this additional time will be used in reading the question paper thoroughly. The time given at the top of the question paper will be the time allowed for writing the answers. Attempting all questions from Part I will be compulsory. A total of three questions will have to attempt from Part II, one out of two questions from Section A and two out of three questions from Section B. The marks intended for questions will be given in brackets. Check ICSE History And Civics specimen question paper.

CISCE ISC 12th Commerce exam will be conducted tomorrow from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Total 40 marks will be allotted for ISC (Class 12) Commerce paper. Similar to the ICSE, in ISC also students will be getting extra 15 minutes time to read the question paper carefully. The commerce paper will have three sections- A, B and C. The marks intended for questions will be given in brackets. Check ISC Semester 2 Commerce specimen question paper.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions

Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser

Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time

Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

