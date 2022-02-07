CISCE Semester 1 Result 2021 Not As Expected? Here’s What ICSE, ISC Students Can Do

ICSE, ISC result recheck option available till Feb 10 (10 am)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams today, February 7 at 10 am. Students, unsatisfied with the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC semester 1 marks, can apply for revaluation, or rechecking, of OMR sheets by February 10 (10 am).

The council this year has made the provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the council's website at cisce.org. The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE and ISC subjects is Rs 1,000. Also, the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the heads of the CISCE schools through the Careers Portal will also be available.

Students can apply and register for their papers to be rechecked between February 7 ( 10 am) and February 10, 2022(10 am).

“The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open for onlu three days, from February 7, 2022 (10 am) to February 10, 2022 (10 am), a CISCE statement said.

Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 results on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service.

The CISCE, however, has not issued any hard copies of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The ICSE and ISC results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.