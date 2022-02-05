CISCE Semester 1 Result 2021: Know Steps To Download ICSE, ISC Result, Recheck Guidelines

  • Home
The council has also made the provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the council's website at cisce.org. The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE and ISC subjects is Rs 1,000.

Feb 5, 2022 7:35 pm IST

CISCE result details, recheck guidelines
New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on Monday, February 7 at 10 am. Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 results on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service.

The CISCE, however, will not issue any hard copies of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The ICSE and ISC results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

The council has also made the provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the council's website at cisce.org. The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE and ISC subjects is Rs 1,000. Also the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the heads of the CISCE schools through the Careers Portal will also be available.

Students can apply and register for their papers to be rechecked between February 7 ( 10 am) and February 10, 2022(10 am).

CISCE Results 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Select ICSE, or Class 10th result, or ISC, or Class 12th result

Step 3: Insert login credentials as mentioned in the CISCE 2021 admit cards

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Class 12 result

