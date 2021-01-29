CISCE Schools To Begin Academic Session In March

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that all the affiliated schools will be starting their new academic session between March and June with the hill schools reopening in February. Though, the dates for CISCE Board Exams 2021 have been postponed and will not be conducted at their usual time in February.

The CISCE has clarified that the exams have been postponed as the students were unable to prepare for the tests due to COVID-19 situation and also because various states will be holding elections in the months of February and March. The final dates for the examinations will be declared later at ‘an appropriate time’.

There has been no change made in the new academic session and the classes are expected to be held as per the schedule while taking COVID-19 precautions.

The CISCE has released this notification in response to the various queries raised by the heads of CISCE regarding the final examinations and new academic session.

The new CISCE schedule will apply to all the affiliated schools in India and abroad.