  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Schools Asked To Allow Students The Choice To Skip Or Appear For Pending Exams

CISCE Schools Asked To Allow Students The Choice To Skip Or Appear For Pending Exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued a notice to affiliated schools to allow students to make the choice between appearing for the remaining exams or skip it.

Education | Written By Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 9:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE Exams 2020: CISCE Allows Class 10 And 12 Students To Change Exams Centres, Appear Later
ISC, ICSE Exams 2020: CISCE Allows Change Of Exam Centre For Class 10 And 12
ICSE, ISC Exams For Pending Subjects In July
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Today: Live Update
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day Virtually
CBSE To Inform Supreme Court About Decision On Remaining Exams Next Week
CISCE Schools Asked To Allow Students The Choice To Skip Or Appear For Pending Exams
CISCE has warned schools of action that do not allow students the choice to skip exams
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued a notice to affiliated schools to allow students to make the choice between appearing for the remaining exams or skip it. The Council, vide its notice on June 15, had said that students will be given the choice to take the pending exam in July 2020 or to skip the exam and have their final results determined on the basis of internal assessment or pre-board exams.

The Council has released the notice after complaint from students that some schools were not allowing students to exercise one or the other of the options.

"It has come to the attention of the CISCE that candidates of some schools are being coerced into making a choice, much against their wishes. Some complaints have been received by the CISCE in this respect," the Council wrote in its letter to school heads.

The Council has asked schools to refrain from such practices and has clarified that it is the candidate and/or their parents who have to select the options. Schools have to communicate in writing to the Council about students' option.

CISCE has also warned that it will take appropriate actions against such schools which 'act in contradiction' with the Council's earlier notice.

The Council has also extended the date for submission of the choice of option to 12 noon on June 24, 2020.

CISCE will conduct remaining papers for ICSE (class 10) between July 2 and July 12, and for ISC (class 12) between July 1 and July 14, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education 10th Examination CISCE Board Exam ICSE board exams CISCE Exam Result ISC results ICSE 2020 ICSE Exam 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Today: Live Update
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Live Update
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Live Update
TS Inter Result 2020 To Be Announced Today
TS Inter Result 2020 To Be Announced Today
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
.......................... Advertisement ..........................