CISCE Schools Asked To Allow Students The Choice To Skip Or Appear For Pending Exams

CISCE has warned schools of action that do not allow students the choice to skip exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued a notice to affiliated schools to allow students to make the choice between appearing for the remaining exams or skip it. The Council, vide its notice on June 15, had said that students will be given the choice to take the pending exam in July 2020 or to skip the exam and have their final results determined on the basis of internal assessment or pre-board exams.

The Council has released the notice after complaint from students that some schools were not allowing students to exercise one or the other of the options.

"It has come to the attention of the CISCE that candidates of some schools are being coerced into making a choice, much against their wishes. Some complaints have been received by the CISCE in this respect," the Council wrote in its letter to school heads.

The Council has asked schools to refrain from such practices and has clarified that it is the candidate and/or their parents who have to select the options. Schools have to communicate in writing to the Council about students' option.

CISCE has also warned that it will take appropriate actions against such schools which 'act in contradiction' with the Council's earlier notice.

The Council has also extended the date for submission of the choice of option to 12 noon on June 24, 2020.

CISCE will conduct remaining papers for ICSE (class 10) between July 2 and July 12, and for ISC (class 12) between July 1 and July 14, 2020.