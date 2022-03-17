  • Home
  • CISCE Revises ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exam Dates To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022 Dates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the Class 12 ISC exam dates avoid clash with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 6:08 pm IST

ISC Class 12 semester 2 exam dates have been revised
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the Class 12 ISC semester 2 exam dates avoid clash with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates. Earlier, scheduled to be held from April 25 to June 6, 2022, the ISC Class 12 exam will now be held between April 26 and June 13, 2022.

Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here!

Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here

“The National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates,” the CISCE in a statement said.

“..the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised,” it added.

Revised ISC Time Table 2022 Semester 2

All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

April 26, 2022

English - Paper 1 (English Language)

April 28, 2022

Commerce

April 30, 2022

Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 2, 2022

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

May 5, 2022

Economics

May 7, 2022

Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 9, 2022

Mathematics

May 11, 2022

History

May 13, 2022

Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

May 14, 2022

Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 17, 2022

Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 20, 2022

Accounts

May 23, 2022

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

May 25, 2022

Sociology

May 27, 2022

Political Science

May 30, 2022

Psychology

June 1, 2022

Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

June 3, 2022

Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

June 4, 2022

Legal Studies

June 6, 2022

Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

June 8, 2022

Business Studies

June 10, 2022

Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

June 13, 2022

Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

