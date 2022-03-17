CISCE Revises ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exam Dates To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022 Dates
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the Class 12 ISC exam dates avoid clash with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the Class 12 ISC semester 2 exam dates avoid clash with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates. Earlier, scheduled to be held from April 25 to June 6, 2022, the ISC Class 12 exam will now be held between April 26 and June 13, 2022.
Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here!
Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here
“The National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates,” the CISCE in a statement said.
“..the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised,” it added.
Revised ISC Time Table 2022 Semester 2
All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.
April 26, 2022
English - Paper 1 (English Language)
April 28, 2022
Commerce
April 30, 2022
Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 2, 2022
English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
May 5, 2022
Economics
May 7, 2022
Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 9, 2022
Mathematics
May 11, 2022
History
May 13, 2022
Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory
May 14, 2022
Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 17, 2022
Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 20, 2022
Accounts
May 23, 2022
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 25, 2022
Sociology
May 27, 2022
Political Science
May 30, 2022
Psychology
June 1, 2022
Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
June 3, 2022
Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)
June 4, 2022
Legal Studies
June 6, 2022
Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
June 8, 2022
Business Studies
June 10, 2022
Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)
June 13, 2022
Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics