ISC Class 12 semester 2 exam dates have been revised

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the Class 12 ISC semester 2 exam dates avoid clash with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates. Earlier, scheduled to be held from April 25 to June 6, 2022, the ISC Class 12 exam will now be held between April 26 and June 13, 2022.

“The National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates,” the CISCE in a statement said.

“..the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised,” it added.

Revised ISC Time Table 2022 Semester 2

All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.