ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates Revised

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday has announced the revised dates of ISC and ICSE board examination. As per the revised time table, Class 12 exams are scheduled from April 8 to June 18, and the Class 10 exams are to be held from May 4 to June 7. The examinations have been rescheduled 'due to unavoidable circumstances', the official notice said.

For ICSE students, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13 and May 15, and for the ISC students, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13, 15, and June 12. The time table is available on the official website – cisce.org.

Earlier, Class 12 exams were scheduled from April 8 to June 16, and the Class 10 exams were to be held from May 5 to June 7.

For Class 10 students, the Economics paper scheduled for May 13 will now be conducted on May 4. Art paper 2, paper 3 and paper 4 will now be held on May 15, 22 and 29, respectively.

For Class 12 students, the Business Studies paper that was earlier scheduled on May 5, will now be held on June 18. English paper 2 has been rescheduled to May 4 and Biotechnology (paper 1) will be conducted on May 8.

Class 10 Revised Time Table:





Subjects New Revised Dates Earlier Dates Economics (Group 2 Elective) May 4 May 13 Art Paper 2 May 22 May 15 Art Paper 3 May 29 May 22 Art Paper 4 June 5 May 29





Class 12 Revised Time Table:





Subject New Revised Date Earlier Date Business Studies June 18 May 5 English Paper 2 May 4 May 13 Art Paper 5 May 5 June 2 Home Science (Paper 1) May 22 May 15 Art Paper 4 June 2 June 5 Hospitality Management June 5 June 8 Biotechnology (Paper 1) May 8 June 10 Art Paper 1 May 12 June 12





CBSE Revised Dates

Earlier, on March 5, the Central Board of Secondary Education issued a revised board exam date sheet for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE new date sheet states that the Class 10 exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 7 while the exams for CBSE Class 12 will be from May 4 to June 14. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website- cbse.gov.in.