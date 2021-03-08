CISCE Revises ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates

CISCE has announced the revised dates of ISC and ICSE board examination. As per the revised time table, Class 12 exams are scheduled from April 8 to June 18, and the Class 10 exams are to be held from May 4 to June 7.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 5:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 In May-June; 10 Things Students Must Know
ICSE, ISC Board Exams: 5 Things To Know About Classes 10, 12 Papers
CISCE Announces Board Exams: Class 10 Exams From May 5, Class 12 Papers From April 8
ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates Announced
CISCE Writes To CMs Seeking Permission To Reopen Schools From January 4
CISCE Revises ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates Revised
New Delhi:

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday has announced the revised dates of ISC and ICSE board examination. As per the revised time table, Class 12 exams are scheduled from April 8 to June 18, and the Class 10 exams are to be held from May 4 to June 7. The examinations have been rescheduled 'due to unavoidable circumstances', the official notice said.

For ICSE students, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13 and May 15, and for the ISC students, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13, 15, and June 12. The time table is available on the official website – cisce.org.

Earlier, Class 12 exams were scheduled from April 8 to June 16, and the Class 10 exams were to be held from May 5 to June 7.

For Class 10 students, the Economics paper scheduled for May 13 will now be conducted on May 4. Art paper 2, paper 3 and paper 4 will now be held on May 15, 22 and 29, respectively.

For Class 12 students, the Business Studies paper that was earlier scheduled on May 5, will now be held on June 18. English paper 2 has been rescheduled to May 4 and Biotechnology (paper 1) will be conducted on May 8.

Class 10 Revised Time Table:


Subjects

New Revised Dates

Earlier Dates

Economics (Group 2 Elective)

May 4

May 13

Art Paper 2

May 22

May 15

Art Paper 3

May 29

May 22

Art Paper 4

June 5

May 29


Class 12 Revised Time Table:


Subject

New Revised Date

Earlier Date

Business Studies

June 18

May 5

English Paper 2

May 4

May 13

Art Paper 5

May 5

June 2

Home Science (Paper 1)

May 22

May 15

Art Paper 4

June 2

June 5

Hospitality Management

June 5

June 8

Biotechnology (Paper 1)

May 8

June 10

Art Paper 1

May 12

June 12


CBSE Revised Dates

Earlier, on March 5, the Central Board of Secondary Education issued a revised board exam date sheet for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE new date sheet states that the Class 10 exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 7 while the exams for CBSE Class 12 will be from May 4 to June 14. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Will Announce Result Today, Confirms Official
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Will Announce Result Today, Confirms Official
JEE Main Result Soon: Know How To Check
JEE Main Result Soon: Know How To Check
JEE Main 2021 Result (February) Expected Today
JEE Main 2021 Result (February) Expected Today
JEE Main Preparation Tips: How To Study In Final Week
JEE Main Preparation Tips: How To Study In Final Week
‘Why Can’t JEE Main Results Be Released On Time’, Ask Students, Parents
‘Why Can’t JEE Main Results Be Released On Time’, Ask Students, Parents
.......................... Advertisement ..........................