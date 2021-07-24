CISCE Results Declared; Southern Region Has Best Pass Percentage

CISCE result state-wise statistics

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducts the exams for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, has declared the results of the cancelled exams today. The Southern region has secured the best pass percentage for the Class 10th and Class 12th exam results followed by the Western region in Class 10th results and Northern region for Class 12th results. While the pass percentage for the Southern region in ICSE results is 100 per cent, it is 99.91 per cent for ISC exams.

The overall pass percentage for this year is 99.98 per cent for ICSE results and 99.76 per cent for ISC results.

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results - State-Wise Analysis

Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in the ICSE results today. In ISC Class 12 results, Delhi has also recorded 99.93%. In this year, 2,909 boys and 2,554 girls have appeared for the ICSE examination. For ISC exams, 1,418 boys and 1,393 girls have appeared this year.

The overall pass percentage in West Bengal for ICSE is 99.98 per cent and it is 99.63 per cent for ISC Class 12th. As many as 39,520 and 26,859 students have enrolled for Class 10th ICSE and ISC Class 12th exams respectively.

Odisha has recorded a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent in the ICSE results While in ISC Class 12 results, the state has recorded 99.83 per cent. In this year, 8,935 students have appeared for the ICSE examination. For ISC exams, 1,813 have appeared this year.

The overall pass percentage in Punjab for ICSE is 99.99 per cent and it is 99.79 per cent for ISC Class 12th. As many as 13,773 and 2,796 students have enrolled for Class 10th ICSE and ISC Class 12th exams respectively.

Karnataka has recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in the ICSE results While in ISC Class 12 results, the state has also recorded 99.95 per cent. In this year, 21,386 students have appeared for the ICSE examination. For ISC exams, 2,040 have appeared this year.