CISCE Result Semester 1 For ICSE, ISC Soon; Evaluation Process; Marking Scheme

CISCE result semester 1 expected soon at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) semester 1 result for the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams will be released anytime soon at cisce.org. Although the overall result will not be announced, CISCE will release the mark sheets indicating the marks scored by the students in all the subjects and papers taken by them.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

While schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password, students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format earlier, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

The CISCE, which held the examinations in two terms for the 2021-22 academic session at the end of each semester, the first semester was conducted as an MCQ-based examination and was held in online mode.

The question papers for semester 1 examination was for 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks (for each of the semesters) to be finally used for computation of the CISCE board exam results after the end of semester 2 would be brought down to half, a CISCE statement said earlier.

In addition to the examinations conducted at the end of each of the two semesters during the academic year 2021-22, candidates will also be assessed on practical and project work at the ISC level.

The CISCE had declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results on July 24 last year. The overall pass percentage for last year stood at 99.98 per cent for ICSE results and 99.76 per cent for ISC results. CISCE canceled the examination for both Class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 and students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.