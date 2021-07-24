  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Result 2021: How To Get ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS

CISCE Result 2021: How To Get ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS

ISC, ICSE result 2021: The CISCE Board will declare ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results today on the official websites.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 2:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon
CISCE Board To Announce ICSE, ISC Results Today
ICSE, ISC Result 2021: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date, Time Announced; CBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely Soon
ICSE, ISC Board Results To Be Announced Tomorrow At 3 PM
CISCE Slashes ICSE, ISC Syllabus For Board Exams 2022
CISCE Result 2021: How To Get ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 to be announced soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ISC, ICSE result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results today. For schools, results will be available on the board’s Careers portal and for students, they will be available on the official websites. Apart from the websites, ICSE, ISC results will also be available via SMS. Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive Secretary of CISCE said the year 2021 board results will be announced on July 24, at 3 pm.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To get ICSE result 2021 on SMS:

Type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883

To get ISC result 2021 on SMS:

Type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

Schools can access results on the Careers portal of CISCE. They need to login using the principal’s ID and password to get their students’ results.

ISC, ICSE Result 2021: How To Check

Students can follow these steps if they want to check ISC, ICSE result 2021 on an official website:

  1. Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

  2. Click on the ‘Results 2021’ link.

  3. Choose class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code.

  4. Submit to view results.

This year, CISCE did not conduct final exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no facility for rechecking of answer scripts, as there were no board exams this year, the council said.

However, students will be allowed to raise objections through the dispute resolution mechanism, if there is an error in the calculation of marks, the CISCE said.

Click here for more Education News
ISC Result ISC Exams ICSE Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon
Live | ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon
RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check 12th Result Name Wise, RBSE Roll Number
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check 12th Result Name Wise, RBSE Roll Number
RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check BSER Class 12 Result
RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check BSER Class 12 Result
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE 10th Result Date, Time Latest News
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE 10th Result Date, Time Latest News
CBSE Releases Term-Wise Syllabus For 2021-22 Board Exams, Direct Links
CBSE Releases Term-Wise Syllabus For 2021-22 Board Exams, Direct Links
.......................... Advertisement ..........................