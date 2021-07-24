CISCE Result 2021: How To Get ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC, ICSE Result 2021 to be announced soon

ISC, ICSE result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results today. For schools, results will be available on the board’s Careers portal and for students, they will be available on the official websites. Apart from the websites, ICSE, ISC results will also be available via SMS. Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive Secretary of CISCE said the year 2021 board results will be announced on July 24, at 3 pm.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To get ICSE result 2021 on SMS:

Type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883

To get ISC result 2021 on SMS:

Type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

Schools can access results on the Careers portal of CISCE. They need to login using the principal’s ID and password to get their students’ results.

ISC, ICSE Result 2021: How To Check

Students can follow these steps if they want to check ISC, ICSE result 2021 on an official website:

Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Click on the ‘Results 2021’ link. Choose class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code. Submit to view results.

This year, CISCE did not conduct final exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no facility for rechecking of answer scripts, as there were no board exams this year, the council said.

However, students will be allowed to raise objections through the dispute resolution mechanism, if there is an error in the calculation of marks, the CISCE said.