CISCE Result 2021: How To Download ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results

ICSE, ISC Result 2021-22: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 final exam results soon. The results will be available on the official website of the council, cisce.org and students will have to use their roll numbers to download the scorecards. The board is also expected to release date sheets for the semester 2 exams soon on the website.

CISCE will not declare ICSE and ISC semester 1 results as pass or fail, The mark sheets will indicate only the marks scored by candidates.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format, the CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

When announced, students can check their results on cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Schools can access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using the principal's ID and password.

The ICSE term 1 exams ended on December 16, and the ISC exam on December 20.

