ICSE 10th Results, ISC 12th Compartment Results Out; Details Here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 compartment results on Saturday, October 17. Students who took the compartment or improvement exams between October 6 and October 9 can check the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) compartment results on the official website of the council -- www.results.cisce.org. 2,798 ISC Class 12 students and 1,377 Class 10 ICSE students have failed in the exams held this year and were allowed to take the compartment exams this year. The council will, however, issue the updated results of the students only when the original mark sheets and pass certificates are returned to the respective schools.

The CISCE ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results were declared on July 10. The pass percentage this year among the Class 10 students stood at 99.34 per cent. The pass percentage this year for ISC Class 12 results is 96.84 per cent. The council had to allot marks to the candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme for the canclelled papers of CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The papers were cancelled due to the lockdown associated with COVID-19.

CISCE Compartment Results 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org -- and click 'Results 2020'

Step 2: Select the course -- ICSE or ISC

Step 3: Insert unique ID, index number and captcha code in the designated spaces

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10th compartment result and ISC Class 12th compartment result

Students can also access their CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. For ICSE results, type “ICSE<Space><Unique Id>” and send it to 09248082883, while for ISC results, type “ISC<Space><Unique Id>” and send it to 09248082883.