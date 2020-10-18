  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Compartment Results Out; Details Here

CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Compartment Results Out; Details Here

The ICSE compartment Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 compartment results have been declared at the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 18, 2020 12:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CISCE Compartment Exam 2020: ICSE And ISC Compartment Exams From Tomorrow
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Announced, How To Apply For Recheck
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Delhi NCR Records Pass Percentage Of 99.68% In Class 10 And 97.82% In Class 12
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE And ISC Results Today; Know How To Check
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: How To Apply For Recheck
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Compartment Results Out; Details Here
ICSE 10th Results, ISC 12th Compartment Results Out; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 compartment results on Saturday, October 17. Students who took the compartment or improvement exams between October 6 and October 9 can check the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) compartment results on the official website of the council -- www.results.cisce.org. 2,798 ISC Class 12 students and 1,377 Class 10 ICSE students have failed in the exams held this year and were allowed to take the compartment exams this year. The council will, however, issue the updated results of the students only when the original mark sheets and pass certificates are returned to the respective schools.

The CISCE ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results were declared on July 10. The pass percentage this year among the Class 10 students stood at 99.34 per cent. The pass percentage this year for ISC Class 12 results is 96.84 per cent. The council had to allot marks to the candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme for the canclelled papers of CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The papers were cancelled due to the lockdown associated with COVID-19.

1603005246297

CISCE Compartment Results 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org -- and click 'Results 2020'

Step 2: Select the course -- ICSE or ISC

Step 3: Insert unique ID, index number and captcha code in the designated spaces

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10th compartment result and ISC Class 12th compartment result

Students can also access their CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. For ICSE results, type “ICSE<Space><Unique Id>” and send it to 09248082883, while for ISC results, type “ISC<Space><Unique Id>” and send it to 09248082883.

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Exam Result ICSE Exam 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission Against Second Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow; Apply By October 21
DU Admission Against Second Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow; Apply By October 21
JoSAA 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
DU Second Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Ramjas, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, LSR, Miranda House Colleges Cut-Offs Out
Live | DU Second Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Ramjas, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, LSR, Miranda House Colleges Cut-Offs Out
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020 For Science: Admission Closes For Maths At LSR, Hansraj
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020 For Science: Admission Closes For Maths At LSR, Hansraj
DU 2nd Cut-Offs 2020: Admission To Economics, Commerce Courses Open At SRCC, Hansraj
DU 2nd Cut-Offs 2020: Admission To Economics, Commerce Courses Open At SRCC, Hansraj
.......................... Advertisement ..........................