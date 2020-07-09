CISCE Result 2020: ICSE And ISC Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results tomorrow. Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, results on the official website of the council -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. A statement issued by the council has confirmed the ICSE result date and ISC result date. More than two lakh CISCE-registered students had written the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th examinations this year.

The council could not conduct all the papers due to the coronavirus pandemic and had to cancel the remaining exams. Students of ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th will be awarded marks on the remaining subjects on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Last year, CISCE results were declared on May 7. The overall pass percentage for ICSE Class 10 was 98.54% and ISC Class 12 was 96.52%.

CISCE Results 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website and click 'Results 2020'.

Step 2: Select ICSE or ISC, as the case may be

Step 3: Insert unique ID, index number and captcha code in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10th result and ISC Class 12th result

Students can also access their CISCE results with the help of mobile SMS service. For ICSE results, type “ICSE and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883, while for ISC results, type “ISC and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883.

Students unsatisfied with the CISCE results 2020 can also avail the rechecking facility. However, the council has restricted the facility to recheck the papers to only those subjects for which the written exams could be taken.