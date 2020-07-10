  • Home
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE And ISC Results Today; Know How To Check

The ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 will be declared at 3 pm. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org will publish the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 2:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results today at 3 pm. Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, results on the official website of the council -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. Alongwith the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. More than two lakh CISCE-registered students had written the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th examinations this year.

Digitally-signed copies of mark sheets and pass certificates of ICSE Class 10 exam and ISC Class 12 exam will be made available to the students through the DigiLocker facility by July 12. The DigiLocker facility has been established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEITY), Government of India.

CISCE Results 2020: How To Check

On the Website

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Step 2: Select ICSE, or Class 10th result, or ISC, or Class 12th result

Step 3: Insert unique ID and index number as mentioned in the CISCE 2020 admit cards

Step 4: Enter the captcha code in the space provided

Step 5: Submit and view ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Class 12 result

SMS Facility For ICSE Class 10

Step 1: Type ICSE(space)Seven-Digit Unique Id as mentioned in the ICSE 10th admit card

Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883

SMS Facility For ISC Class 12

Step 1: Type ISC(space)Seven-Digit Unique Id as mentioned in the ISC 12th admit card

Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883

CISCE And COVID-19

The council could not conduct all the papers of ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic and had to cancel the remaining exams. CISCE has now decided to allot marks to the students of ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th on the remaining subjects on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year, CISCE results were declared on May 7. The overall pass percentage for ICSE Class 10 was 98.54% and ISC Class 12 was 96.52% in 2019.

