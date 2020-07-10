Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE result and ISC result will be released today by CISCE

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will declare the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results today at 3 pm. ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, results will be made available on the official website of CISCE -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org for the students. Students unsatisfied with the CISCE results 2020 can also avail the rechecking facility. The application for rechecking will be open till July 16.

The council has decided to allot marks for the few remaining papers of the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th exams, which were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

CISCE Results 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Step 2: Select ICSE, or Class 10th result, or ISC, or Class 12th result

Step 3: Insert unique ID and index number as mentioned in the CISCE 2020 admit cards

Step 4: Enter the captcha code in the space provided

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Class 12 result

Students can also access their CISCE results with the help of mobile SMS service. For ICSE Class 10 results or ISC Class 12 results, type “ICSE and seven-digit unique ID” or “ISC and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883.

Students can avail the digitally-signed copies of mark sheets and pass certificates of ICSE 10th exam and ISC 12th exam through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Deity) by July 12.

CISCE results were declared on May 7 last year. The overall pass percentage in CISCE 2019 for ICSE Class 10th was 98.54% and ISC Class 12th was 96.52%.