  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students

CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students

NCERT has been offering online courses on 11 subjects- Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English and Sociology

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 10:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

National Girl Child Day 2022: History And Significance
International Day Of Education 2022: History, Significance And Theme
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Number Of Students Registered Exceeds Last Year, More Female Participants
Education Ministry Launches Proposals For Competitive Research And Student Internships Programme
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From Previous PPCs
Registration Deadline For PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Extended
CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students
Apply till March 31
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released a notice on Monday, January 24 informing the classes 11, 12 students about enrolment to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Mind (SWAYAM) online courses. NCERT has been offering online courses on 11 subjects- Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English and Sociology. The candidates can apply for free virtual courses till March 31 at ciet.nic.in/swayam-moocs.

The online course is being conducted from December 20, and will be concluded on May 31. "In the current cycle, NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs across 11 subjects for students of classes XI and XII from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The enrollment for the courses is open till March 31," the release read.

The NCERT MOOCs flyer is attached herewith having course details and the clickable links for the information page. Keeping the current scenario of COVID-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode, it added.

For details on the course, please visit the website- swayam.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
SWAYAM CISCE Curriculum NCERT curriculum swayam courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture
IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity
Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................