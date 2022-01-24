CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till March 31

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released a notice on Monday, January 24 informing the classes 11, 12 students about enrolment to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Mind (SWAYAM) online courses. NCERT has been offering online courses on 11 subjects- Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English and Sociology. The candidates can apply for free virtual courses till March 31 at ciet.nic.in/swayam-moocs.

The online course is being conducted from December 20, and will be concluded on May 31. "In the current cycle, NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs across 11 subjects for students of classes XI and XII from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The enrollment for the courses is open till March 31," the release read.

The NCERT MOOCs flyer is attached herewith having course details and the clickable links for the information page. Keeping the current scenario of COVID-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode, it added.

For details on the course, please visit the website- swayam.gov.in.