CISCE Releases ICSE, ISC Exams 2023 Sample Papers

ICSE, ISC Exams 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam, Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam 2023 sample papers. Students who will write for the ICSE, ISC exams next year can download the specimen papers from the official website- cisce.org and practice it.

The sample papers have been released for both the major and minor papers- English language, English Literature, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Assamese, Bengali, others. ALSO READ | ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus

CISCE will conduct the ICSE, ISC exams once a year from 2023. CISCE has proposed to conduct the ICSE, ISC exams in the months of February and March 2023. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” a CISCE statement said.

CISCE has also revised the syllabus for ICSE, ISC exams, the revised 10, 12th syllabus is available on the official website- cisce.org.