CISCE has released the reduced syllabus for ICSE and ISC 2022 exams

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the reduced syllabus for ICSE and ISC 2022 examinations. Along with the syllabus, CSCE has also released the exam pattern, question type and marks weightage, allocation of marks, evaluation method, and word limit for respective questions. Students appearing for the CISCE board examination 2022 can check and download the reduced syllabus of all subjects from cisce.org.

CISCE has released the ISC reduced syllabus 2022 for all the subjects like Sociology, Psychology, Economics, Accounts, Mathematics, Business studies, Chemistry and others. For instance, considering the ICSE maths reduced syllabus and paper pattern shared by CISCE. ISC Maths paper 2022 will have two parts: Part 1 will be theory of 80 marks and Paper 2 will be project work of 20 marks. Paper 1 will have three sections in which A will be compulsory and will be of 65 marks. Students will have a choice between section Ba and C which will be of 15 marks. Students can refer to the official website to get detailed syllabus of all the subjects.

ICSE Class 10 has subjects like English, History and Civics, Geography, Maths, Physics, and others. CISCE has released the examination pattern for each course in the reduced syllabus PDF.

For instance, ICSE Class 10 English paper will be of two hours and will have subjective type questions in which word limit will vary depending upon the marks weightage of the question. In English there will be two papers: Paper 1 will be English language and Paper 2 will be Literature in English and both will be of 80 marks. Internal assessment will carry 20 marks. Students can refer to the official website to get a detailed syllabus of all the subjects.

ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Reduced Syllabus: Direct Link

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Reduced Syllabus: Direct Link