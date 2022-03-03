CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Time Tables

CISCE semester 2 time tables out

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Semester 2 time tables. The Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. While the ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till May 20, the Class 12 ISC exams will get over on June 6.

The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm.

The Class 10 exams will start with English Language - English Paper 1 on the first day and Class 12 exams will begin with English Paper 2 - Literature in English on April 25.

While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 semester 2 time tables, CISCE has also said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.

“The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

CISCE which is holding a two-term exam for this academic session has already declared the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on February 7. The council, however, did not issue any hard copies of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The overall result – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.