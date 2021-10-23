CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE has released the revised date-sheets of ICSE, ISC exams (representational image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has released the revised date sheets for the Semester 1 exams. The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held between November 29 and December 16 and the Class 12 ISC exams will be conducted from November 22 to December 20. The ICSE, ISC Semester 1 exam for both the classes earlier scheduled to begin on November 15, was postponed due to reasons “beyond control” on October 19.

The ICSE and ISC exams will be held in offline mode and will be conducted in the respective schools of the students. While the Class 10 exams will be held from 11 am, all the papers of Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 pm. The question papers and the answer booklets, however will be provided 10 minutes in advance.

Most papers of ICSE Class 10 exams including English, Economics and Biology will be held for one hour duration, a few other papers including Mathematics and Hindi will be held for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. All the papers of Class 12 ISC board will be conducted for a duration of one hour 30 minutes.

For the board examination 2022, CISCE will follow a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester, the Board had said earlier.

The Board has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students in view of the disruption in educational activities caused due to COVID-19.