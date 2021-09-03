CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022

CISCE has released a notice for the students who didn't receive pass certificate in 2021 exam

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released a notice for the students who were not awarded pass certificates in their Class 10, Class 12 examinations. Students will be required to reappear for the ICSE/ISC 2022 examinations and CISCE has released a set of guidelines for such students.

The official circular has been released on the official website of the CISCE- cisce.org.in.

Students will be required to attend regular classes in order to appear for the ICSE (Class 10th) or ISC (Class 12th) exam 2022. Students must be enrolled in their respective class. Students will have to appear for the examinations of the First and second semesters. Students appearing for the classes will be required to follow a bifurcated syllabus.

For the students who will be reappearing for the ICSE (Class 10th ) or ISC (Class 12th) exam 2022 because they were absent during the exams held in 2021 will be held in March/April 2022. Such students will have to study the entire reduced syllabus for both semesters. The question paper for these students will be similar to the question paper followed for ICSE/ISC exam 2021.

Such arrangements for the students have been made only for this year and it will not be followed in the future, said the official notice shared by the ICSE.

Students will be required to take admissions in the CISCE affiliated schools to re appear for the ICSE/ISC examinations 2022.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, had declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results on July 24. The overall pass percentage for this year stood at 99.98% for ICSE results and 99.76% for ISC results.

CISCE canceled the examination for both Class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 and students were evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment criteria.

