CISCE Releases Board Exam Date Sheets For Classes 10, 12

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has uploaded the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) has released the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The Class 10 exams will begin on May 5 with English paper and the Class 12 board exams will begin with Computer Science practical examination on April 8 while the theory paper will begin on May 5 with the Business Studies paper.