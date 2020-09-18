CISCE Registration For Compartment And Improvement Exam Begins; Apply Before September 23

CISCE Compartment And Improvement Exam Registration Begins; Apply Before September 23

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has started the registration process for ICSE and ISC compartmental and improvement exam 2020. The notification informing about the registration of Compartment and Improvement Exam 2020 has been released on the official website— cisce.org

The registration process of ICSE, class 10 and ISC, class 12 for compartmental and improvement exams 2020 has been commenced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates who wish to apply can contact their respective schools. The last date for registration is September 22, 2020.

“CISCE is now registering the students who are eligible for the compartmental exams. It is also registering students for Improvement Exams that is for subject/ papers for which the examinations were not conducted and the candidates were awarded inputted marks,” reads the official notification.

The council has also announced to register candidates for the improvement exams for the subjects for which the exams were not conducted and the candidates were awarded imputed marks.

“It may be noted that the marks obtained by the candidates in the above-mentioned examinations so shall be considered as their final marks,” as per the notification.