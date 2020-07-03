CISCE Reduces ICSE Syllabus By 25% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the board which conducts the ICSE and ISC annual exams, has decided to reduce the syllabus by 25 per cent for next academic year due to the “significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours” in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“While a number of CISCE affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching learning process through online classes, there has been a significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours,” a statement from the Board said.

To make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021, according to the statement, the CISCE has worked with its subject experts to reduce the syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) levels.

The council has also said the “syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained”.

The Council has also on Friday announced the assessment scheme for pending Class 10 and 12 exams which have been cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on three parameters — best of three marks, percentage subject project work, and subject project. Students will get an average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted.

While the subject project category refers to total marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers, the percentage subject project would be percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers.