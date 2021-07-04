  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2022 Exams; Details Here

CISCE Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2022 Exams; Details Here

Considering the struggle to cope with the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns in the country, CISCE, the board which conducts the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th annual exams, has reduced the syllabi of English and Indian Languages for ICSE and ISC 2022 exams.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2021 5:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Papers Expected Soon
ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Here's What CISCE Said About Class 10, 12 Board Exams
CISCE Asks Schools To Provide Average Marks Of Class 9, 10 For ICSE Result
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Pending Exams
CISCE Asks Schools To Begin Class 11 Admission Process
ICSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled: Important Points To Know
CISCE Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2022 Exams; Details Here
ISC, ICSE syllabus reduced for 2022 exams
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2022 exams. Considering the struggle to cope with the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns in the country, CISCE, the board which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has reduced the syllabi of English and Indian Languages for ICSE and ISC 2022 exams.

Recommended: Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Knockout Course. Know More.

However, the council has also said that it is carrying out syllabus reduction in several other subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels, in consultation with its subject experts, without compromising on the quality of content.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“..CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE in a statement issued to the heads of all affiliated schools.

Students can access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams on the official website of CISCE -- cisce.org and check the Regulations and Syllabuses link under ICSE and ISC tabs.

“In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required,” the CISCE statement added.

The Council, this year, had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in view of the pandemic and considering the safety of the students. CISCE will use internal assessment marks, past performance to arrive at the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results.

Click here for more Education News
ISC Exams CISCE Curriculum ICSE board exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SPPU Admission: Pune University Extends UG, PG Application Deadline
SPPU Admission: Pune University Extends UG, PG Application Deadline
JKBOSE Results: Jammu Division Class 12 Results Announced, Here’s How To Check
JKBOSE Results: Jammu Division Class 12 Results Announced, Here’s How To Check
JKBOSE Result 2021: With Inadequate Resources, Class 10 Student Tops District With 98.6%
JKBOSE Result 2021: With Inadequate Resources, Class 10 Student Tops District With 98.6%
JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Declared For Summer Zone
JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Declared For Summer Zone
Bihar Extends OFSS Intermediate Class 11 Application Deadline
Bihar Extends OFSS Intermediate Class 11 Application Deadline
.......................... Advertisement ..........................