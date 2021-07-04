CISCE Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2022 Exams; Details Here

ISC, ICSE syllabus reduced for 2022 exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2022 exams. Considering the struggle to cope with the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns in the country, CISCE, the board which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has reduced the syllabi of English and Indian Languages for ICSE and ISC 2022 exams.

However, the council has also said that it is carrying out syllabus reduction in several other subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels, in consultation with its subject experts, without compromising on the quality of content.

“..CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE in a statement issued to the heads of all affiliated schools.

Students can access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams on the official website of CISCE -- cisce.org and check the Regulations and Syllabuses link under ICSE and ISC tabs.

“In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required,” the CISCE statement added.

The Council, this year, had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in view of the pandemic and considering the safety of the students. CISCE will use internal assessment marks, past performance to arrive at the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results.