CISCE, Punjab PSEB, MP Board Datesheets: Key Points On 2023 Class 10, 12 Exams; Admit Cards

Key points on CISCE, PSEB and MP board exams

Several boards including the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) and Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) have announced the Class 10 and Class 12 time tables. While the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) is yet to update the students with the complete date sheet, the board will start the exams on February 15, 2023.

The Punjab board Class 10th 2022-23 annual exam will start on March 21 and will continue till April 18, 2023, and the Class 12th PSEB board exams will be held from February 20 to April 13, 2023. While announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, PSEB said that the board will hold the practical exams after conducting the written test. The PSEB admit cards will be issued prior to the start of the exams. The pseb.ac.in will host the Class 10 and Class 12 hall tickets.

The MP board Class 10 exam will be held between March 1 and March 27, 2023, while the MP board Class 12 exam will start on March 2 and will get over on April 1, 2023. The MP board 2023 exams will be held in the morning session between 9 am and 12 noon. The mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in will upload the MP board Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards.

The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 to March 29 and between February 13 and March 31. The council will make the ICSE admit cards and ISC Class 12th admit cards available on its official website-- cisce.org before the start of the exam.