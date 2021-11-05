  • Home
CISCE Issues Guidelines For ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams: The CISCE in the guidelines has said that it is mandatory for the students to appear for both the term examinations to be considered qualified.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 9:28 am IST

ICSE, ISC term 1 exam guidelines issued
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has released the guidelines for the Semester 1 exams. The semester 1 ICSE and ISC exams will start from November 29 and November 22 respectively.

The CISCE in the guidelines has said that it is mandatory for the students to appear for both the term examinations to be considered qualified. For the 2022 board examination, the council will follow a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester. The term 1 exams will be held for objective type questions.

CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC Exam Guidelines

  • ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th students will be required to appear for both the semester exams on the same subjects

  • Admit cards for the Semester 1 exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools

  • If an examination paper for which the candidate has not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner

  • Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet

  • On the top – sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided

  • Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only

  • Students will be allowed to use simple electronic calculators

