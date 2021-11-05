CISCE Issues Guidelines For ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams

ICSE, ISC term 1 exam guidelines issued

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has released the guidelines for the Semester 1 exams. The semester 1 ICSE and ISC exams will start from November 29 and November 22 respectively.

The CISCE in the guidelines has said that it is mandatory for the students to appear for both the term examinations to be considered qualified. For the 2022 board examination, the council will follow a different method of conducting examinations. The academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester. The term 1 exams will be held for objective type questions.

CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC Exam Guidelines