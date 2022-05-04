CISCE ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Important Details

  • Home
CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exams on April 26, 2022 and the board will conclude the exams on June 13, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 4, 2022 12:09 pm IST

CISCE board ISC 12th Economics exam tomorrow
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, semester 2 Economics exam tomorrow, May 5, 2022. The students who will be taking the ISC semester 2 Economics exam tomorrow, have to reach the examination centre at least an hour prior to starting the exam. ISC Economics paper 2022 will start from 2 pm and it will be continued till 3:30 pm. CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exams on April 26, 2022 and the board will conclude the exams on June 13, 2022. The candidates will take the ISC Economics exam at the home centre following the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

Students who are going to appear for the CISCE board ISC Economics exam 2022 tomorrow, must be all set to give their best. This time, the students are required to go through the CISCE reduced syllabus and specimen question papers for the particular exam.

CISCE ISC 12th Semester 2 Economics: Specimen Question Paper

ISC 12th semester 2 Economics exam will be conducted in total of 40 marks. One and half hours time will be allotted to the candidates. An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span.

In the ISC semester 2 Economics question paper, there will be three sections- A, B and C. Students are required to answer all the questions from Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A will contain 8 marks, Section B 12 marks and Section C will have 20 marks.

The ISC Economics semester 2 paper will contain chapters such as Theory of Income and Employment, Money and Banking, Balance of Payment and Exchange Rate, Public Finance and National Income.

