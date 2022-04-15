CISCE ISC Exam 2022: Check Class 12 Semester 2 Mathematics Paper Analysis

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE ISC exams 2022 starts from April 26, 2022

CISCE, ISC Board Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be starting Indian School Certificate or ISC (Class 12) Examinations from April 26, 2022. The exams will be continued till June 13, 2022. CISCE has issued the syllabus, regulations and specimen question papers for all the subjects for ISC 2022 candidates. If students want to know the elaborated idea about the examination regulations, then they can visit the official CISCE website- cisce.org. ISC Semester 2 Mathematics exam is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

As CISCE ISC Mathematics is considered one of the tricky subjects, it needs thorough practice sessions and attention. The specimen question papers shared by CISCE on its official website are helpful for every candidate to understand the examination pattern and to analyse every individual paper.

Meanwhile, CISCE has scheduled the ICSE or Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. The board has released the specimens question paper of ICSE Mathematics on its website. The ICSE exam will be starting with the English Language – English Paper 1. While ISC, Class 12 exam concludes on June 13, ICSE Class 10 exam will be continued till May 23, 2022.

ISC Board Exam 2022: Mathematics Paper Analysis: Direct Link

40 marks will be dedicated for the ISC Semester 2, 2022 Mathematics exam. One and half hours will be allowed for every candidate to complete the exam.

Additional 10 minutes of time will be provided to every student for only reading the paper carefully. Candidates will not be allowed to start writing during this additional time span.

ISC Semester 2 Mathematics question paper will consist of three parts- Section A, B and C. Candidates will have to attempt all questions from Section A and all questions from either Section B or Section C.

All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets. Mathematical tables and graph papers will be provided by the examination centres.