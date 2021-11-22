CISCE ICSE Term-1 Exam 2021: Preparation Hacks To Score Full Marks In 10th MCQ Paper

Image credit: PTI/ File ICSE term-1 exam will be held from November 29

CISCE ICSE Term-1 Exam 2021: he Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE, class 10 semester 1 exams from Monday (November 29). The term 1 exam will be held in the multiple choice question (MCQ) format, and it is quite easy for the candidates to secure full marks in the term 1 paper.

The candidates appearing in the 10th exam can collect hall ticket from the heads of their respective schools. The CISCE in the guidelines has said that it is mandatory for the students to appear for both the term examinations to be considered qualified.

As just a week left for the ICSE term 1 exam, here are important preparation tips and tricks to score full marks in the multiple choice question (MCQ) paper.

CISCE ICSE Term-1 Exam 2021: Preparation hacks to secure full marks

Read questions thoroughly

The aspirants are advised to read the questions thoroughly, as the nature of the paper being multiple choice question (MCQ) type, there are expected to be similar options in a question to make candidates get puzzled with the question. Shromona Banerjee, teacher (TGT English), Don Bosco School, Kolkata said, "This is the first time, the students will atttempt an MCQ paper, my suggestions to all the aspirants is don't get nervous, be confident in attempting your answers. Revise your subjects thoroughly at the last moment and attempt it as per your knowledge."

Sample papers/ last year questions

As candidates are attempting a new pattern of ICSE paper, the students are being advised to practice sample papers that will help them to familiarise with the paper pattern. Jyoti Singhani, a contractual teacher in an ICSE school, Delhi said, "The sample paper will help students to familiarise with the paper pattern, and also with time management. The candidates should practice atleast one sample paper a day before exam which will help them to know about their lacunae in preparation and will give an idea about their possible results. The students can focus on their less prepared sections to score well in the board exam."

Revision strategies

The students should point out important chapters from every subject, from where questions are likely to be asked in the board exam. According to the teacher Shromona Banerjee, the candidates should revise these chapters well to make secure that they will not loose a mark in these questions. "Don't try to mug up everything at the last moment. A smart practice and revision tactics will help you to do well in your upcoming board exam. Figure out the important sections, common pattern of qustions can be asked, and revised those well. For other sections, read the chapters to well to get an idea, so that you can easily choose the right option in your MCQ paper," the teacher said.

Time management

A proper time-frame of study will help to relax your mind and ease nervousness before exam. Try to make a schedule keeping five to seven hours to study, one to two hours for meditation/ yoga/ entertainment which helps to relax your mind and stay focused on preparation, said teacher Jyoti Singhani.

The teacher also advised students to allot a time for every chapters. "Try to keep a check on added time taken to revise certain chapters, if it is not important. Try to revise important chapters well that will fetch you to secure good marks," the teacher said.

Mental health

Don't get overstressed before exam, even if you are not prepared well for the exam. Dr. Kripalini Samanta (Counsellor) said that stress factor harms anyone's health badly. "The students should remember, a good mental and physical health is required to do well in the exam. Always try to put faith on you and be confident in attempting the paper. And one thing, whatever may come, don't take stress, it will hamper your entire preparation and hard work for attempting the term-1 exam," the counsellor said.

The ISC, class 12 term-1 exam was started from November 22, and will be continued till December 20. For details on ICES, ISC exams, please visit the website- cisce.org.

