CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Important Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE will release the admit cards for ICSE and ISC soon

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the admit cards for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 2 soon. The board is set to commence the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 Semester 2 exams from April 26, 2022 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. CISCE had issued the syllabus, specimen question papers and regulations for both the Classes on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates who are appearing for ICSE and ISC exams can visit the website to download the admit card once it is released.

While ICSE Semester 2 exams will end on May 23, 2022, ISC Semester 2 will be continued till June 13, 2022. Meanwhile, the students can go through the CISCE website for details related to examinations, syllabus and regulations.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester- II Admit Card And Important Guidelines

Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.

Admit cards for the Semester 1 exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools.

Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.

Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.

The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.

Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.