Check ICSE, ISC results at results.cisce.org, cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 next week, by July 16, while the ISC, Class 12 result by July-end. CISCE official told Careers360, "the evaluation process for ICSE, Class 10 was completed last month, while the ISC, 12th evaluation process is yet to be completed. The council will announce both 10th, 12th results 2022 in July; ICSE results will be announced next week and ISC results by month-end." The students can check the CISCE 10th and 12th semester 2 results 2022 on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

The students can check the ISC, ISC results 2022 using their roll number, date of birth. The schools will be able to access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and overall to clear the ICSE, ISC exams.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select your class

On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Nearly, a lakh student appeared in the ICSE, ISC exams this year, the Class 10 exam was concluded on May 20, while 12th exam on June 13. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, as per CISCE.