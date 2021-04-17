Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC board exams 2021 have been postponed

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021 Postponed: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on April 16 postponed Class 10 (ICSE) and Class12 (ISC) board exams 2021 in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases across the country. The CISCE exams, last year too, had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the students were evaluated based on ‘internal assessment’.

Last year, the education board had told the Supreme Court (SC) that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

According to the scheme, students were assessed on the basis of the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were held and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were considered.

In light of the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams which were to be held from May 4 have been deferred, CISCE's chief executive and secretary, Gerry Arathoon said.

"We will closely monitor the situation and review it in the first week of June to take a final decision on the conduct of examination," he said.

"While Class 12 exams will be conducted at a later stage, Class 10 students will get an option to either appear in offline exams later or get evaluated on basis of fair and unbiased criteria to be developed by board," Mr Arathoon added.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its Class 10 board exams and postponed the Class 12 board exams.

Several state boards have postponed or cancelled their board exams too.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)