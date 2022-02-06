Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE, ISC results at results.cisce.org and cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on Monday, February 7. The students can check the ICSE, ISC exam results on the official websites- icse.org or results.cisce.org. Confirming the result date, the CISCE in a statement said: "The results of class 10, 12 semester 1 examinations will be announced on February 7 at 10 am."

Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org Click on the result link Select your class On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information The ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future references.

For Receiving The ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS:

Type: ICSE(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

And send the message to 09248082883.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session is holding the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term is scheduled for March-April 2022.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format earlier, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.