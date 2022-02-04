  • Home
CISCE ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results 2021: ICSE, ISC results will be announced on Monday, February 7. Check 10th, 12th results at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 1:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check ICSE, ISC results at cisce.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CISCE ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results on Monday, February 7. The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.

Confirming the result date, the CISCE in a statement said, "the results of class 10, 12 semester 1 examinations will be announced on February 7 at 10 am."

Students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. While schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session is holding the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term is scheduled for March-April 2022.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format earlier, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

