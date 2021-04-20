  • Home
ICSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled: Important Points To Know

ICSE Class 10 exams have been cancelled and Class 12 ISC exams have been postponed. For students of Class 10, the results will be announced on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 12:04 pm IST

ISCE Class 10 board exams 2021 have been cancelled
New Delhi:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10 exams have been cancelled. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, April 19 has announced that the Class 10 exams will be cancelled and Class 12 (ISC) exams will be postponed. For students of Class 10, the results will be announced on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”.

This was done in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. CISCE has said that the exams will be conducted for ISC students later and a final decision will be taken in the first week of June 2021.

On April 14, the CISCE had announced that students can also opt to appear for the ICSE Class 10 final exams, in case they are not satisfied with the marks obtained by the criterion set. “In view of the ICSE (Class 10) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop an unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates,” the council said earlier.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled: 5 Points

  1. The council will declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”.

  2. The date of ICSE Class 10 results will be announced by the council later

  3. In 2020 as well, the CISCE exams had to be cancelled due to the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic

  4. In 2020, ICSE Class 10 students were assessed on the basis of the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were held and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were considered. However, no exams being held this year, the council might only use internal assessment and project work

  5. For ISC or Class 12 students, the schedule will be decided in the first week of June 2021

