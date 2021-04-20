ISCE Class 10 board exams 2021 have been cancelled

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10 exams have been cancelled. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, April 19 has announced that the Class 10 exams will be cancelled and Class 12 (ISC) exams will be postponed. For students of Class 10, the results will be announced on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”.

This was done in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. CISCE has said that the exams will be conducted for ISC students later and a final decision will be taken in the first week of June 2021.

On April 14, the CISCE had announced that students can also opt to appear for the ICSE Class 10 final exams, in case they are not satisfied with the marks obtained by the criterion set. “In view of the ICSE (Class 10) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop an unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates,” the council said earlier.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled: 5 Points