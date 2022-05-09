  • Home
ICSE 10th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Conceptual, Moderately Difficult"

ICSE Semester 2 Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune said, " The MCQ questions were a little thought provoking and difficult for the students which consumed some time. The writing section of the paper was much better and could catch up on lost time."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 9, 2022 7:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE 10th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper
Check paper analysis of ICSE Physics
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

ICSE Semester 2 Physics Paper Analysis 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 Class 10 Physics exam on Monday, May 9. The Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 was held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration from 11 am. The Physics paper was of 40 marks.

The students who have appeared in the Class 10 Physics reviewed the paper a bit lengthy, and the difficulty level as of moderate. Harshit Goenka, an ICSE aspirant said that the paper was a bit difficult, comprising of thought provoking questions. "The paper was not easy, MCQ questions were a bit thought provoking. However, the writing section was easy, and the overall paper was balanced," the student said. READ MORE | CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Exam Tomorrow; Checklist For Students

According to the teacher, the Class 10 Physics paper was moderately difficult. Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune said, " The MCQ questions were a little thought provoking and difficult for the students which consumed some time. The writing section of the paper was much better and could catch up on lost time. Overall, the students had mixed reviews about the paper but most of them completed the paper."

Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 students appeared for the Mathematics paper today. The paper was of 40 marks, and consists of three sections -- A, B and C. Section A is of 32 marks, while Section B and C consist of 8 marks. The paper was held from 2 to 3:30 PM. CISCE will not conduct ICSE, ISC exams on Tuesday, May 10. For details on ICSE, ISC exams 2022, please visit the official website- cisce.org.

