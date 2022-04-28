CISCE ICSE 10th History, Civics Semester 2 Exams 2022: "Well-Balanced, Easy Paper"; Check Paper Analysis

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check paper analysis of ICSE History, Civics semester 2 exams

ICSE History, Civics Semester 2 Exams 2022: The students who are appearing for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE, Class 10 semester 2 examinations have their History and Civics exams on Thursday, April 28. As per the students, the paper was easy and questions mostly followed the pattern of sample paper. Madhushree Sinha, a student of South End High, Kolkata said that the paper was quite scoring. "The paper is well-balanced and easy. It is a scoring paper, and I am expecting a score above 90 per cent in the paper," the student said. READ MORE | ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022

Abhishek Sinha, another student said that the questions were quite common and followed the last five years' paper pattern well. "The paper was easy, and not at all lengthy. The questions were quite common and some of them as similar to that of their internal examination. It's a scoring paper," the student said.

The teachers also reviewed the paper well-balanced and easy. Anuradha Mitra, TGT English said that the paper followed the pattern of last five years, and some of the questions were repetitive. "In the paper today, some of the questions were common and overall its a scoring paper. The paper was not at all lengthy, and above all, CISCE did not make any experiment with the students," the teacher said.

Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune said, "The students were fairly positive about the paper and found the paper moderately tough and moderately lengthy. The only thing with the paper was that some questions were compulsory, while some had internal choices."

The ICSE, Class 10 exam is being conducted from April 25 to May 23, the entire exam schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.