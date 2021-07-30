ICSE, ISC Improvement, Compartment exam registration deadline extended

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has announced that the deadline for registering for the improvement and compartment exams has been extended. Earlier scheduled to end on August 1, the registration window for applying for the compartment and improvement exams will end on August 4. The CISCE Improvement and Compartment exams will be conducted from August 16.

The CISCE Improvement exams can be taken by students not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE’S scheme for ICSE and ISC Year 2021 Examinations, while the Compartment exams are for those students who have failed to secure a Pass Certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects for the ICSE Class 10th exams and in English and two other subjects for the ISC Class 12th exams.

"The candidates who have sent a Dispute Resolution Request may also get themselves registered for the Improvement Examination if they so desire," the Council said.

Students can also apply for the change or transfer of exam centres. “The requests for Transfer of Centres for the above-mentioned Examinations can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS Portal. The module for submitting the requests for the Transfer of Centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said Examinations,” the Council said in a statement.

The Council has released the ISC and ICSE results on July 24. The overall pass percentage for this year is 99.98 per cent for ICSE results and 99.76 per cent for ISC results.

Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in the ICSE results.