The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results today. The overall pass percentage for this year is at 99.98% for ICSE results and 99.76% for ISC results. Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded a pass percentage of 100% in the ICSE results today. In ISC Class 12 results, Delhi has also recorded 99.93%. In this year, 2,909 boys and 2,554 girls have appeared for the ICSE examination. For ISC exams, 1,418 boys and 1,393 girls have appeared this year.

Candidates can access the results through the council’s official websites -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had canceled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The result has been prepared on the basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Friday, July 23, informed that, unlike previous years, the option of rechecking of ICSE and ISC answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for the correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the notice read.

"In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.