CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023

ICSE, ISC Exams 2023: The board has also revised the syllabus for the ICSE and ISC examination for the 2023 academic year. The revised syllabus for the Class 10th and 12th is made available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 22, 2022 9:04 pm IST

CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023
CISCE to do away with two term ICSE, ISC exams from 2023
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct only one examination at the end of 2023 academic year at both the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE), or Class 10, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, levels. The council also proposes to hold the final examination in the months of February and March 2023.

“It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” a CISCE statement said.

The board has also revised the syllabus for the ICSE and ISC examination for the 2023 academic year. The revised syllabus for the Class 10th and 12th is made available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section. However, the specimen papers for all subjects will be made available on the official CISCE website -- cisce.org in the month of July 2022, the statement added.

CISCE has requested the schools to plan their academic calendar accordingly, so as to prepare the students adequately for the final examinations tentatively scheduled for February-March 2023.

Considering the onslaught of Covid in 2020, CISCE could not conduct Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams and therefore for the 2021-22 academic year, the council divided the session into two terms and held exams in two semesters -- the first semester exam in November-December and the second in April-May.

CISCE Board Exam CISCE Curriculum

