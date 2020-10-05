Students To Take CISCE Compartment Exams From Tomorrow

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the compartmental exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC). Students who have failed in one or more subjects and who want to improve their scores in ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be able to appear for the CISCE compartment exams. The CISCE compartment exams 2020 are scheduled from October 6 to October 9. As many as 2,798 students have failed in CISCE Class 12 exams this year and 1,377 students from Class 10 ICSE have failed in the exams held this year.

The CISCE ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results were declared on July 10. The pass percentage this year among the Class 10 students stood at 99.34 per cent. The pass percentage this year for ISC Class 12 results is 96.84 per cent.

CISCE Compartment Exams And COVID-19

CISCE will conduct the compartmental exams this year amid COVID-19 pandemic following strict health protocols. The CISCE ICSE and ISC compartment exams admit cards mentions the guidelines and the instructions to be followed by the candidates during the exams.

"Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. While candidates are required to carry masks and sanitiser, use of gloves is optional," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The Council will release the compartment results on October 17, 2020.