CISCE Class 12 Results 2022: Mubashira Shamim Tops Delhi With 99.25 Per Cent

Delhi topper scores 99.25 per cent in ISC Class 12th result 2022

Mubashira Shamim emerged as the Delhi topper with 99.25 per cent score in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 examination. Siddhi Mishra, Jayant Kapoor and Anisha Wahi were ranked second with 98 per cent, while Khushi Kataria secured the third rank in the national capital with 97.25 per cent. A total of 181 candidates, including 19 girls, from Delhi appeared in the exam, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). All the students aced the exam. ISC REsult 2022 LIVE

The exams were conducted in 49 written subjects, of which 12 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages. Two Scheduled Caste, two Scheduled Tribe and seven Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates took the exams and all of them passed the exam. The five students belong to The Frank Anthony Public School. The CISCE announced the ISC Class 12 examination results on Sunday and 18 candidates shared the top rank with a score of 99.75 per cent.

The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent, while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said. A total of 1,228 schools had presented candidates for the CISCE Class 12 examination and a total of 96,940 candidates, including 52.76 per cent boys and 47.24 per cent girls, appeared for the exams.

