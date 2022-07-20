CISCE Class 12 Result 2022: ISC Semester 2 Soon; Marking Scheme, Key Points

ISC Class 12 results expected soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) semester 2 result for the ISC Class 12th exams will be released anytime soon at cisce.org. CISCE will release the mark sheets indicating the marks scored by the students in all the subjects and papers taken by them. Schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password, while students can access and download the Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session held the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term in April-May 2022.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” a CISCE statement issued earlier said.

The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 examinations as a whole, will be marked absent and their results will not be declared. The council wll also make the provision for the students to apply for recheck of the ISC Class 12 results.

The CISCE had declared the ISC Class 12th results on July 24 last year. The overall pass percentage for last year stood at 99.76 per cent for ISC results. CISCE canceled the examination for both Class 10th and 12th last year due to the COVID-19 and students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.